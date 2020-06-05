Taapsee Pannu & Kartik Aaryan Made A World Environment Day Wish Each And They're Important

World Environment Day's importance continues to grow with every passing year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about environmental protection is celebrated on June 5 every year. In 2020, the theme set by the UN for World Environment Day is 'Celebrate Biodiversity'. Various celebrities from around the world have shared various social media posts talking about the importance of environment preservation by reflecting upon the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, actors Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aaryan have shared videos on World Environment Day where they shared what is their one wash for the environment. While Taapsee Pannu talked about the disposal of garbage, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the importance of disposing masks, gloves and other PPEs properly. Check out their videos below -

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu started off her World Environment Day video by asking viewers whether they believe in karma and stated that she does. 'What goes around, definitely comes back', said Taapsee Pannu as she revealed what is her one wish for the environment. The actor stated this World Environment Day, her one wish for the Earth and environment is that people become more mindful of littering and garbage disposal.

The actor feels littering and throwing garbage around is going to come back to haunt humans. Whereas the actor believes that the situations people are facing today are because of the years of abuse the planet has gone through and nature is now giving back to humans.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's one wish for earth on World Environment Day was based around the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The actor wishes that all humans around the world are extremely careful while disposing of the masks, gloves and other PPEs. Kartik stated that people are using millions, if not billions of PPEs like gloves and masks during the ongoing pandemic and if irresponsible littering is seen with these types of equipment then it can prove extremely harmful. The actor put forward a simple case and stated that if PPEs are protecting people from the COVID-19 virus, then it possible that the virus is present on the equipment. In conclusion, he urged people to be extra careful while disposing of PPEs.

