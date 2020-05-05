Kartik Aaryan's 'Guest Iin London': Here Are Best Scenes That Will Entice You To Watch It

Kartik Aaryan acted in a comedy film that also featured actors Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. The movie Guest Iin London was made as a sequel fo 2010 released Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? The original movie featured Ajay Devgn and Konkana Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was the only theatrical release that Kartik Aaryan had in 2017. He played the role of Aryan Shergill who is in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend until the guests portrayed by Paresh Rawal and his wife Tanvi Azmi arrive. Ajay Devgn did a cameo in this movie as well.

Best scenes from Guest inn London

This is the scene where Aryan and Anaya are having a romantic moment when Guddi (played by Tanvi Azmi) surprisingly enters their room. They later find out that she was sleepwalking. However, the realisation strikes late as Aryan drops Anaya and she falls down hilariously.

Kartik Aaryan can be seen making his famous expression that was turned into a meme. Here he can be seen asking Paresh Rawal whether he wants to stay with him and Anaya or stay at a hotel. But in the end, Paresh Rawal aka Chachaji ends up staying at Kartik's home.

This is the scene where the nosy Chachaji keeps on instructing everyone on how to do their chores effectively. In this scene, he is teaching Anaya to sweep properly. But when things go out of hand, she complains about Chachaji to Aryan and tells him to do something about Chachaji's behaviour.

This is the climax scene of Guest iin London where everyone finds that Chacha Ji and Chachi Ji were in London to actually collect their son's belongings. But when Aryan leaves both of them stranded in the middle of nowhere, both take to New York to visit the memorial there. They then go to New York to collect their son's belongings who died in the 9/11 terror attack.

