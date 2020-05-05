When Nushrat Bharucha Performed Comic Play 'pyaar Vs Yaar' Battle With Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha went on to be household names by showcasing their chemistry in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The duo also appeared together in movies like Akaash Vani and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Here’s a throwback video of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha’s comic play battle Yaar vs Pyaar.

In this video, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan are accompanied by the comedian Ashish Chanchlani. Nushrat Bharucha is seen playing the role of Ashish’s girlfriend while Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Ashish’s best friend. In the video, there are three situations that are portrayed to show how the best friend reacts to the situation and how the girlfriend reacts to the same situation.

In the start of the video, there is an instance where Ashish complains that he is feeling low, to which his best friend Kartik Aaryan suggests to have some fresh air while his girlfriend Nushrat researches a lot and reaches to the conclusion that the only thing he can do is trust god. The two other instances are Ashish’s birthday and spending money. In both instances, it is portrayed that a best friend turns out to be more intelligent while the girlfriend acts all dumb and forces her boyfriend to spend more money. This video was shot as a promotional video for the movie Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety that is based on the same concept of best friend and girlfriend.

On the professional front

Nushrat will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Verma in the upcoming, Hurdang. Her next, Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao, also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will next star in standalone sequels to the 2007 comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the 2008 romantic comedy Dostana, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, respectively. Reportedly, he has also committed to headline an as-yet-untitled action film directed by Om Raut.

