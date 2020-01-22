Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Features The 'Twist' Song; See Comparison

Sara Ali Khan has marked her first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. Recently, the makers of the romantic drama movie launched its trailer. Besides the similar concept, the remake has featured Aahun Aahun and Twist from 2009 Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal will also release on February 14, just like the original movie.

‘We Twist’ from Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal

The original Twist song starred Saif Ali Khan. It showcased a crucial time in the life of Jai, played by Khan. He moves on from his former girlfriend Meera (Deepika Padukone).

Jai immerses himself in the energetic vibe of London, England. Khan’s character ‘twists’ out of the low phase by expressing himself to a zesty song featuring dancers from different cultures. This marked the beginning of Jai’s new and fresh affair.

Love Aaj Kal’s music was composed by Pritam and the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil. Twist was sung by Suzanne D’Mello, Neeraj Shridhar, and Saif Ali Khan himself.

About the 2009 Love Aaj Kal

Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the Imtiaz Ali directorial showcased the love story between Jai and Meera. Love Aaj Kal garnered positive reviews and was a box office success. The romantic movie was also remade in the Telugu language by Teen Maar featuring Pawan Kalyan and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

About Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal

Starring Aaryan and Khan in the prominent roles, the romantic flick depicts the love story of Zoe and Veer. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer of Love Aaj Kal has garnered positive reviews. Moreover, some of the dialogues have been turned into hilarious memes by fans. Have a look at a few of them.

About the music

The music of 2020 Love Aaj Kal has also been composed by Pritam. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Furthermore, the film score of the remake has been composed by Ishaan Chhabra.

