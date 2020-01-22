Kartik Aaryan Unveils His 'other Half' In 'Love Aaj Kal' With A Still, See Picture

Love Aaj Kal featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since the duo announced the shooting of the film. The trailer of the movie dropped on January 17, hitting 30 million views in no time.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan released the first look at his first character in the film ‘Raghu’ via Twitter which has been all over the internet. On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram to introduce his ‘other half’ in the film- ‘Veer’, with an intriguing caption.

Kartik Aaryan introduces Veer from Love Aaj Kal

After Kartik Aaryan revealed his character Raghu, dressed in a school uniform, he released the look of his ‘other half’- Veer, sending fans in a tizzy. In the picture, Kartik is seeing in a young avatar, with a quirky pair of sunglasses. He captioned the photo saying, 'Meet my other half Veer #Aaj #2020 Koffee With Veer Kaun chalna chahega? LoveAajkal'. Fans in huge numbers have gushed to talk about his charming new look. Check out his post:

About Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is a mix of present-day and the 90s sentiment as it includes two different romantic tales. The movie has been mainly shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The makers of Love Aaj Kal shared many posters of the film, presenting the two characters- Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik). Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day, that is February 1, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

