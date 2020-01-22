Love Aaj Kal's Latest Song 'Shayad' In Arijit Singh's Soulful Voice Is Out Now!

Promotions of Love Aaj Kal seem to be in full swing with new content circulating on the internet. Sony Music India recently shared a small clip of Shayad, a new song from Love Aaj Kal. The post was captioned with, “When your heart skips a beat for the first time, #Shayad you're in love!♥️ Song out now.” The clip features Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma in two different time phases. Read more to know about Kartik Aaryan’s role in Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan's in Love Aaj Kal's Shayad

Kartik Aaryan is going to be playing a double role as a younger and an elder version of himself. Kartik Aaryan released the look of 'other half' Raghu via Twitter which has been all over the social media currently. Read more to know about Kartik Aaryan’s look in Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan shares his character look in Love Aaj Kal

In the photo, Kartik Aaryan’s character is seen dressed in a school uniform and a picture of Salman Khan from his famous film, Maine Pyaar Kiya is kept at his side. Kartik who is playing the role of Raghu is trying to copy Bhai's pose. Here is the post shared by the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan.

