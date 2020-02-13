Kartik Aaryan On Love Aaj Kal's Release: "It's Going To Be The Biggest Test Of My Career"

Kartik Aaryan has established himself in Bollywood in a very short period of time. From his debut in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama to his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, he has garnered a humongous fan-base. He is also one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. Recently, the actor was seen talking about getting out of the comfort zone. Read on to know more about what the actor said:

What Kartik Aaryan has to say about Love Aaj Kal and getting out of comfort zone

According to the reports, Aaryan was seen talking in an interview about his upcoming film, and how getting out of the comfort zone is always an acid test. In the interview, he said that Love Aaj Kal is something really out of his comfort zone and he is looking forward to the results of the same. It has been challenging playing these two characters, Veer and Raghu, as in a dual role.

It has been a learning process all through the film, he said. He stated that he feels when you do things out of your comfort zone, it is always a litmus and an acid test. He also said that Love Aaj Kal is going to be one of the biggest tests in his career and he is really excited about it. He further stated that he is nervous, and is really looking forward to how the audience would react to watching him like this and not doing his usual comedy stuff.

The actor further stated that there has been a great response. He also spoke about experimenting and how it gives you a lot as an actor. Even more than the acid test, he said that he has garnered a lot of experience, and learning from director Imtiaz Ali, he has taken a lot from Love Aaj Kal.

