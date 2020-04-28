Kartik Aaryan Shares Hilarious Teaser Of The New Episode Of 'Koki Poochega', Video Inside

A brand new episode of Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega series is out on YouTube and Kartik Aaryan shared a teaser of this episode on his Instagram account. The new episode features health expert Luke Coutinho. The main theme of Koki Poochega is related to Coronavirus. With the series, Kartik Aaryan is trying to spread awareness about the importance of staying at home. On Koki Poochega, Kartik Aaryan is also interviewing several people who are working to fight COVID-19 and also a few people who have battled the virus.

In the teaser of the recent episode, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the time when he was at the supermarket and he was buying bread. He said that the packet of bread had the words 'Gluten Free' written over it. So Kartik Aaryan asked the cashier where his free gluten was. Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to post the teaser of the recent episode where he cracked this hilarious joke about 'gluten-free'.

Watch the video below

Kartik Aaryan captioned the teaser of the episode as "Gluten Free hota kya hai? #KokiPoochega 🤫 | Episode 4 with a Cute Surprise | @luke_coutinho Out Now ✅". Several fans commented on this video. Also, Luke Coutinho commented on the video saying "bro ....we use and encourage laughter as a medicine to all our patients and everyone ....this episode is one solid dose of that and a lot more 🙌🙌". Check out the comments here.

Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega is receiving is a fantastic response. The fans are loving the theme of the show and also the episodes have gained a lot of popularity. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Both the films are scheduled to hit the screens this year.

Watch the full episode here

