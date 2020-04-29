Kartik Aaryan's Best Performances At Various Award Functions; See Videos

Kartik Aaryan has made his mark with spectacular movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Akaash Vani, Luka Chuppi, and many more. The actor has stunned the audience and has managed to win hearts with his acting skills in a short period. Apart from acting and his philanthropic activities, Kartik Aaryan has also impressed the audience and his fans with his various live performances at award functions. Take a look at the videos of Kartik Aaryan from his performances at various award functions.

65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 saw Kartik Aaryan light up the stage with his dance performance. He made a stylish entry on a bike and grooved to the hits of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. One of the actor's videos of dancing on Hrithik Roshan's popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai went viral soon after its release. In the video, Kartik can be seen acing the hook step of the song in his multicoloured jacket, black graphic pants and dark sunnies. Besides this, he also danced to various Bollywood tunes including Haan Main Galat from his latest film, Love Aaj Kal.

Umang 2020

Kartik Aaryan entertained everyone at Umang 2020. He gave a powerful performance in one of the most iconic songs - Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. In this annual Mumbai Police event, many Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and many others light up the stage with their amazing dance performances. The event is held every year to thank the Mumbai Police for keeping the city and its citizens safe.

Zee Cine Awards 2019

The Zee Cine Awards 2019 night saw Kartik Aaryan on stage with his stunning performances and made it one of the most memorable nights of the year. In the video, Kartik is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a white jacket. He set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance at the award function.

