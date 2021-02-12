Siddhant Chaturvedi Jets Back To Mumbai After Finishing Udaipur Schedule For 'Phone Bhoot'

After gaining immense popularity for his character in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged many other Bollywood projects. Recently, he was shooting for his upcoming film Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Udaipur chronicles for his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, have concluded and he has returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. He will now, reportedly shoot for the film in the city.

Siddhant back to the bay for upcoming projects!

A source closer to the actor revealed that Siddhant had been shooting in Udaipur for Phone Bhoot for a while. The actor had a ball of a time with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actor is back in Mumbai to finish off some shots of his film Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with several other projects.

The shutterbugs also spotted Siddhant making his way out of the International Airport in Mumbai as he waved at the paparazzi. He looked dapper as he sported a bomber jacket and a black sweatshirt and paired it with olive green pants. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and also wore a mask to stay safe from the pandemic. Moreover, his pair of funky glasses made him look even more dapper. Actor Ishaan Khatter from the Phone Bhoot cast was also spotted with him as they returned from Udaipur together.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a crime comedy film directed by Varun Sharma, making his directorial debut. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and debut actor Sharvari Wagh. The film is a spiritual sequel of the original film which released in 2005. That film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji along with Amitabh Bachchan.

