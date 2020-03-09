Kartik Aaryan's Stunning Looks To Get Your Casual Styling Right, See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be featured alongside his rumoured girlfriend and celebrity star Sara Ali Khan. Kartik is known to keep it casual with his styling as he pulls off basics flawlessly. Here are a few of his casual looks to give you the inspiration to style your basics right.

When in doubt, wear black

Kartik Aaryan donned an all-black look for a photoshoot. The actor wore a graphic tee and paired it with a black bottom. He completed his look with a black corduroy jacket.

Keep it casual

Kartik Aaryan pulled off basics with ease for a day out. He wore a chocolate brown coloured shirt and paired it with classic blue-coloured denim.

Style it right with camo print

The actor donned a white graphic t-shirt for an event. He teamed it up with a camo printed jacket that amped up his look. For his hairstyle, he kept it all groomed up with his everyday go-to hairstyle.

Also Read | 'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Shayad' teaser shows Sara and Kartik's adorable relationship

Playing with prints

Kartik Aaryan gave major inspiration to carry a co-ord set right. The actor pulled off a white co-ord set with orange stripe detailing at the side. He completed the look with black sneakers and black sunglasses.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal and other films that will release and clash in February

Keep it comfortable with baggy pants

Kartik Aaryan wore an orange coloured wide-leg baggy pants for a casual day-out. The actor paired it with a white t-shirt and matching sneakers that made him look more casual and comfortable.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s fun banter will leave 'SarTik' fans in awe, see post

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan welcomes Janhvi Kapoor to the 'obsession club' of 'Shayad', see pic

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.