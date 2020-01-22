The Debate
'Love Aaj Kal' Song 'Shayad' Teaser Shows Sara And Kartik's Adorable Relationship

Bollywood News

'Love Aaj Kal's first song 'Shayad' will release soon on YouTube. The lead cast Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have now teased the upcoming song. Read more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
love aaj kal

Love Aaj Kal's first song Shayad is scheduled to release today i.e 22 January 2020. The promotions for Love Aaj Kal have kicked off in full swing now that the film is nearing its release. The teaser for the song features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in character texting each other a series of adorable messages. Check out the teaser below - 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan is crushing big time on THIS actor and it's not Kartik Aaryan

Shayad song teaser

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals what is in her bag and it is super relatable

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan has stated that it is his favourite song from the Love Aaj Kal album. The film will feature two sets of lovers belonging to different generations. The Shayad song is reportedly filmed and based on the newer generation featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The teaser was received with a lot of positive comments by Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's fans. The rumours of the two dating each other were the talk of the town recently, some fans had also named the couple as 'Sartik'. Fans were quick to point out that the adorable conversation showcased in the teaser for the Shayad song is how the rumoured couple must be conversing with each other in real-life. 

Also read: Kartik Aaryan introduces Raghu from 'Love Aaj Kal' who tries to imitate Salman. See pics

Also read: 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailers keep social media abuzz

Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacted like THIS when Imtiaz Ali first approached him for 'Love Aaj Kal'

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Instagram

 

 

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA