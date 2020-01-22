'Love Aaj Kal' Song 'Shayad' Teaser Shows Sara And Kartik's Adorable Relationship

Love Aaj Kal's first song Shayad is scheduled to release today i.e 22 January 2020. The promotions for Love Aaj Kal have kicked off in full swing now that the film is nearing its release. The teaser for the song features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in character texting each other a series of adorable messages. Check out the teaser below -

Also read: Sara Ali Khan is crushing big time on THIS actor and it's not Kartik Aaryan

Shayad song teaser

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals what is in her bag and it is super relatable

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan has stated that it is his favourite song from the Love Aaj Kal album. The film will feature two sets of lovers belonging to different generations. The Shayad song is reportedly filmed and based on the newer generation featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The teaser was received with a lot of positive comments by Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's fans. The rumours of the two dating each other were the talk of the town recently, some fans had also named the couple as 'Sartik'. Fans were quick to point out that the adorable conversation showcased in the teaser for the Shayad song is how the rumoured couple must be conversing with each other in real-life.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan introduces Raghu from 'Love Aaj Kal' who tries to imitate Salman. See pics

Also read: 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailers keep social media abuzz

Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacted like THIS when Imtiaz Ali first approached him for 'Love Aaj Kal'

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.