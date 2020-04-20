Varun Dhawan Tries To Troll Kartik Aaryan On His Hilarious Instagram Video; Read Details

Kartik Aaryan has constantly been uploading funny videos and pictures from his quarantine life. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently shared a video along with his sister on Instagram. The actor is seen taking a bite from his roti and his expressions clearly reveal that he does not like it. In the next frame, Kartik Aaryan goes up to his sister, holds her braids and turns her around pretending to throw her. The next thing we see is Kartik rescuing his roti-making equipment and letting his sister go from his balcony. To this, popular Bollywood star and Kartik’s industry buddy, Varun Dhawan, left a comment for his funny efforts. Read more to see what Varun Dhawan commented on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Lauds Policemen With 'handshake' Pic, Schools Troll On 'old Ancient Art From'

Also Read | Fan Slams Varun Dhawan For Shaking Hands With Cop; Actor Says, 'It's An Old Pic'

Varun Dhawan replies to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram video

Varun Dhawan left a question for Kartik on the comment section of the video. He asked “What plants are u guys growing in the house” Kartik Aaryan replied to the Badlapur actor’s comments with, “Plant No 1”. Well, this is not the first time Kartik Aaryan has uploaded a cool video with his sister. Staying in quarantine has certainly gotten the Aaryan brother and sister active with their Instagram videos. Here are some of Kartik Aaryan’s videos and pictures with his sister on Instagram.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Banita Sandhu's Quirky Picture As They Celebrate 2 Years Of 'October'

Also Read | Aayush Sharma Goes Bald, Varun Dhawan Calls Him Stone Cold Steve Austin

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Doesn't Let Lockdown Affect His Fitness, Shares Video From Gym

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.