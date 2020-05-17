Kartik Aaryan's Movies Where Protagonists' Nicknames Became More Famous Than The Character

Kartik Aaryan debuted with debutant director Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik Aaryan's debut movie made him so popular that his viral monologue is often remembered from time to time by his fans. Take a look at the list of movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama where Kartik Aaryan's nickname became popular.

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama as Rajjo

Pyaar ka Punchnama revolved around the lives of three friends living together in an apartment. Kartik played the role of Rajat aka Rajjo in the film. The cast of the protagonists was aptly selected which is what made the movie such a hit. The plot is all about the individual guys and the different sorts of problems they faced due to their love interest. The movie received immense love from the public; however, some also criticised the movie for being misogynistic.

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Sonu

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik played the titular role of Sonu. Titu was played by Sunny Singh, who portrayed Kartik's childhood buddy, and Sweety was played by Nushrat, who was the love interest of Titu. The movie released in 2018 and saw a bonding that knew no boundaries. The movie was all about how the friend saves the innocent Titu from falling in love with the wrong person.

In Luka Chuppi as Guddu

In the movie Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Guddu. The movie was a rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles where a television reporter (Kartik Aaryan) starts a live-in relationship with his intern (Kriti Sanon). The movie saw a collection of old Hindi movie songs as well as popular album singles being recreated for this movie.

In Pati Patni Aur Woh as Chintu

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Chintu Tyagi, a married man who gets infatuated by a young woman who enters his life. The movie was a remake of the old classic movie released in 1978 with the same name that featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, in the lead roles. The remake was also a successful box office performer like the original B.R. Chopra film.

