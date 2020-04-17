Kartik Aaryan's Smouldering Pics As Wait For His Upcoming Films Gets Extended

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood actor who is famous for his monologues, be it on-screen or on social media. The actor is also known for his relatable portrayals on-screen. From his corporate employee role in Pyaar ka Punchnama to his married man portrayal in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has definitely showcased his acting skills and impressed fans. Take a look at some of his smouldering pics that the actor has shared on his official Instagram handle.

Kartik Aaryan as Guddu from Luka Chuppi

Kartik shared a closeup pic of himself commemorating 1 year of his film Luka Chuppi. The black and white image showcased Guddu's (Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi) liveliness and simplicity all in the same frame.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram showing his rocking abs

Kartik Aaryan was seen making a pun on his own hair in this post. Take a look at how Kartik's photo and his funny caption.

Kartik's tanned avatar

Kartik shared a pic from his photoshoot for a magazine. He is sporting a navy blue shirt and pant while pairing it up with black loafers.

Kartik revealed why he joined the film industry

Kartik revealed why he joined Bollywood through this Instagram post. This black and white pic is from his shoot for a magazine.

Kartik asks his fans for their opinion

Kartik recently shared a pic where he asked his fans whether he should shave his beard. Check out his pic where he wanted to "feel sexy".

