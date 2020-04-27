Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal', Other Films That Had Complicated Yet Beautiful Love Story

Over the past few years, Bollywood has grown to a great extent when it comes to content and execution. One of the specialities of Bollywood has always been portraying love stories and that has seen a change as well. There have been a few romantic films that showed the many layers of emotions that love comes with. Have a look at a few films that had complicated love stories.

Films that showed complex love stories

1. Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama released in the year 2020. The plot of this film involves a comparison between the kind of love that used to be and the kind of love that exists today. The film has been written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Love Aaj Kal stars actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

2. Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha is a romantic drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around two people who meet in Corsica which makes one of them fall in love with the other one, only to find out later about his hidden side. This film is directed by Imtiaz Ali who also wrote the story of the film. Tamasha stars actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sushma Seth in pivotal roles.

3. Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar is a romantic drama film released in the year 2011. The plot of the film revolves around a man who has to get his heartbroken to become a true musician as per the advice given to him by a close one. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali who also contributed to the story of the film. Rockstar stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

