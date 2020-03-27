Kartik Aaryan's Movies That Highlight His Elaborate And Extravagant Dressing Sense

Kartik Aaryan is one of the youngest Bollywood superstars who is loved by fans. His movies are often engaging and keep the audience hooked to their screens. However, over the years, Kartik has had quite a fashionable change in films — his casual boy-next-door outfits to something more formal. Here are movies that highlighted his elaborate dressing sense.

Kartik Aaryan's movies that highlight his elaborate dressing sense

Love Aaj Kal

In Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was seen in two time periods and this could be seen in his dressing sense. Kartik Aaryan was seen wearing typical rural outfits including kurtas, mismatched sweaters and shirts. There were even instances when the actor wore bright coloured clothing over some dark-coloured trousers, which made him stand out from the rest due to the unique colour palette he had chosen. At times, the actor wore a simple half sleeved shirt with denim, what was peculiar was that his shirt was tucked in and he wore formal shoes to go along with it.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan was seen in a variety of printed shirts in this film. A sequence when Kartik prepares for his office easily highlights his wardrobe for the film. His outfits in this film were pretty unique from his usual choice of attire in movies. Fans loved to see him in such an avatar and praised him after he unveiled the first look of his character.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

One of the films that gave Kartik his claim to fame was Pyaar ka Punchnama. The actor styled himself in some of the most comfortable and relaxed outfits throughout the film. His t-shirts and jackets in the film made him look like a boy next door according to fans. These outfits worn by Kartik Aaryan were loved by his fans.

