Kartik Aaryan & Deepika's Dance-off At Airport Faces Ire Of Internet

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan today in the morning danced to the heart's content at the Mumbai Airport. It all started when the actress posted on her Instagram story if the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor would teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step. In a series of pictures and videos that have surfaced on the internet, both Kartik & Deepika can be seen as having a swell time dancing to the hook.

However, once the video went viral, a lot of fans ane netizens were left unhappy as dancing at the airport is against the rules, and many of them also did not appreciate the special treatment that was given to them.

The song, Dheeme Dheeme is from Kartik Aaryan's next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, that is a remake of the 1978 comedy movie with the same name. In this modern edition of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. While Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of his wife, Ananya Panday will be seen as his love interest.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer 1978 film of the same name. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios.

