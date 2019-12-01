Kartik Aaryan Was Asked Who He Would Choose As 'Patni' For Life And He Chose THIS Actress

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were making headlines a few months back because of their alleged affair, however, rumor mills are abuzz that the two have split, but there was an incident recently that made fans and audiences think otherwise. In a recent interview to a leading entertainment portal, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan was asked who he would choose as his 'Patni', and which ones he would term as 'Woh'. He was given four options namely Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nushrat Bharucha and guess the actors he chose? He said that he would pick Sara & Kiara as his wife, while the others would be his Woh.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Imitiaz Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2 The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan too,

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer 1978 film of the same name. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios.

