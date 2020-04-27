Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Scene That Emotionally Disturbed Him For Weeks

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Star Plus decided to re-run the epic drama show Mahabharat, which featured Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Aarav Chaudhary in the lead roles. Recently, Sheikh Shaheer was seen talking about his role as Arjun and the scene from the show that took a toll on his mental health. Read more to know about this Mahabharat scene:

Shaheer Sheikh's most emotional Mahabharat scene

According to reports, Shaheer Sheikh was recently seen talking about Mahabharat and scenes from the show that was really emotional for him. He said that there were two scenes that 'impacted' him emotionally. One of them was the chir-haran of Draupadi. The actor stated that after this scene he was so disturbed that he could not mentally recover for 10 to 15 days. It made him "terribly sad" and he would not talk to anyone for days. He felt that what had happened to Draupadi, in the epic Mahabharat, still exists in our society.

The other scene that had troubled him was the one where his on-screen son Abhimanyu is killed in a battle. In the epic, Abhimanyu is killed at the hands of Kauravas. It is one of the climactic scenes of Mahabharat. The actor stated that he could empathise with Arjun while playing the character. He looked at Abhimanyu, in the show, like his son and his death was really sad for the actor. Mahabharat was an emotional journey for Shiekh. He stated that he lived the character deeply and actually felt the pain while shooting the scenes.

When asked about the first thing he will do after the lockdown is over, the actor said that he will choose to stay at home for a few more days. He wants things to settle down and get normal before moving out and added that he feels that it is time for us to learn from all the mistakes we have made in the past and co-exist with nature.

