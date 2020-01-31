Kartik Aaryan Offers Chocolate To The Paparazzi, Fans Adore This Sweet Gesture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently interacted with the paparazzi and even gave them chocolates. In the video released on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan can be seen giving out a bar of chocolate to the paparazzi. He sat in his car as he spoke to the cameramen and even told them to share the chocolate. Check out the video here.

Kartik Aaryan converses over chocolate

Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was surrounded by paparazzi as he was leaving from his shoot. He sat in his car and revived a bar of chocolate from his pocket. He extended his hand to give away the chocolate, however, he soon retracts it and says that he’ll just eat a little bit of it first. He ate a piece of the chocolate and gave the rest to the paparazzi.

One of the cameramen asked him to eat the chocolate first to celebrate the success of his song. To which Kartik Aaryan replied that the songs are yet to come. The paparazzi then said that the song 'Twist' from Love Aaj Kal 2 is quite good, after which he asked if the cameramen liked his new song, Haan Main Galat. They said that they liked the poster. Kartik Aaryan soon bid adieu and zoomed away in his car.

Fan reactions

Fans complimented Kartik Aaryan and stated that he is very down to earth. They even said that he is humble and the gesture was extremely sweet. Many said that he is adorable and that his likes have not changed. He impressed the netizens with the kind gesture and made them swoon with his politeness. Kartik Aaryan’s fans said that they love him even more after the incident.

