Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's BTS Pictures Get Fans Excited For 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film Love Aaj Kal will release in February, a month which celebrates love. The public appearances and fun banter of the Love Aaj Kal actors are creating a buzz among all SarTik (a name given by their fans) lovers. Ahead of the release of a new song from Love Aaj Kal, the duo posted a BTS picture on their social media feeds. After seeing two different BTS photos of the actors, fans went gaga over their chemistry. The duo shared the photos and announced that their next song Haan Main Galat will be out on January 29, 2020.

Check out their posts:

The Luka Chuppi actor shared the below picture. Keeping the caption simple, he just mentioned about the song, Haan Mai Galat. With Sara's head resting on Kartik's shoulder, the duo clicked an all smile selfie.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan posted a candid picture. Sara looked cute while flashing her smile, whereas, Kartik is standing behind her wearing a helmet. Sara wrote, 'Shall I tell you the secret??🤫🤭 I thought I would- but 🤷‍♀️#HaanMainGalat 🙅🏻‍♀️🧏🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ Song out tomorrow!! #LoveAajKal ❤️', in her caption.

Within a few hours after sharing the pictures on the internet, fans flooded Sara's comments section with love, fire and heart emojis. Many of her fans expressed their excitement and wrote, 'Can't Wait', and 'Cuties' among others. Whereas, Kartik Aaryan's comments section read compliments like, 'Favourite Couple', Eagerly Waiting, and 'Look Fab Together' among others. Meanwhile, other SarTik fans wished them luck for their film.

All about Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a sequel to 2009's hit film starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on Valentine's day of 2020, that is February 14. The romantic drama also stars Arushi Sharma in the lead cast. Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen playing a pivotal character. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Films and Window Seat Films along with Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios. Though the trailer of the film received a mixed response from the audience, the first song, Shayad, received love and praises from the audience and the critics. Fans are expecting a good music album from the film as director Imtiaz Ali's previous films always managed to mesmerise the audience.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

