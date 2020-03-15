Kartik Aaryan Was Rejected In An Audition Even Before He Could Enact His Scenes

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, had to go through a fair share of struggles to make it big in Bollywood. The actor, whose claim to fame movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made him an overnight sensation was reportedly rejected on his first-ever audition. In an old interview, Kartik Aaryan spilled the beans on his first-ever audition in Mumbai. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan Reveal Why They Didn't Celebrate Holi This Year

Kartik Aaryan on his first audition in Mumbai

In an old interview published on an online portal, Kartik Aaryan revealed that during his early days in the city, he used to try his luck at commercials. He revealed that in his first audition ever in Mumbai, he was rejected even before he could prove himself. The advertisement was of a deodorant brand, and the makers rejected Kartik Aaryan even before he could enact his scenes. However, rejection did not deter Aaryan because he shifted to Mumbai to become an actor.

Also Read | 'Luka Chuppi' Couple Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Dance To 'Balam Pichkari' In A Fun Video

Also Read | Here's How Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Celebrated Holi 2020

Kartik Aaryan, who is one of the busiest actors of the tinsel town is currently shooting in Lucknow. The actor, along with Kiara Advani and Tabu is reportedly shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to the 2007 hit of the same name. Besides the upcomer, the actor will feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya in the sequel to Priyanka-John-Abhishek starrer Dostana's sequel. The movie directed by Collin D'cunha will reportedly hit the marquee soon.

Kartik Aaryan celebrating Holi on the sets of his upcoming film:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Looks From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' That Are Perfect For The Best-man

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.