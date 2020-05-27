Kartik Aaryan Is Back With The 'Hunjee Boys', Gets Confused About Their School's Name

Kartik Aaryan seems to have found some friends during his time in the quarantine. A month ago, Kartik had shared two videos of himself along with two boys. Naming them in the way they reply to his questions, Kartik Aaryan posted another video with these two hilarious boys.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and other films that were about two best friends

Kartik Aaryan and the 'Hunjee Boys'

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a video with the 'Hunjee Boys'. Kartik named them so because of the way respond to his questions and say 'Haanji'. Kartik Aaryan's video starts with the actor asking the boys in which standard they are currently in. One of the boys answered '9th'. Aaryan then asks the name of the school and asks if it is closeby. The boy said that the school is closeby and names his school in an unclear way. The actor asks him to repeat but it is still unclear. Kartik then laughs it off:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan changes T-shirt in the middle of the street before attending event; Watch

Previous episodes of the 'Hunjee Boys'

Kartik Aaryan had first posted a video with the two boys in April. Kartik Aaryan sits with the boys and starts taking the video. One of the boys blows a chewing gum bubble but his friend slaps it and bursts it. This makes Kartik ask 'Yeh kya tha?' before he reduces to fits of laughter. Here is the video:

Soon after posting the above video, another video was uploaded on Kartik Aaryan's Instagram. In this video, Kartik Aaryan asks the boys if they watch films there. The boy says that they do. Then Aaryan asks him if they had ever watched Kartik's movies. The boy says that they have seen Luka Chuppi. Kartik laughs and then tells the other one to slap and burst the chewing gum bubble once again.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan loves to pose in the Sun and these pictures are Proof

Kartik Aaryan's Koki series

Kartik Aaryan has made sure that he will keep his fans entertained no matter what the situation is. He has started his own YouTube channel and keeps shelling out hilarious content for it. He has two series under the name of 'Koki'. One is Koki Poochega, which generally has someone along with him on live video as he asks some questions to the person. These videos are aimed at informative and funny and at the same time. On the other hand, under Koki Toki, he posts hilarious content that he makes along with his mother and sister. His recent video under Koki Poochega features Rahul Subramaniam and Nooh Bava, IAS District Collector:

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's chemistry was better with Kartik Aaryan or Sushant Singh Rajput?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.