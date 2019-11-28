Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Journey In Bollywood Says, 'Proud Of My Struggle'

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh in full-swing. The movie is the remake of the 1978 comedy film with the same title. Kartik while promoting for his upcoming movie shared that he is proud of his origins and his struggle phase in the film industry.

Kartik is proud of his struggle

In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor shared that he feels lucky to be part of this industry and he thinks that he has a long way to go but he said that there was a long journey since he started his career as an actor. He says that he is proud of his struggle and where he has come from. He likes his work and would continue doing the same. He further shared that he does not want to leave any doubt in his mind like he had an opportunity and could have capitalised on it. So he wants to give his best efforts whether its while shooting a film or during the promotions.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's comic drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Kartik was then featured in other movies by the same director as Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a blockbuster hit and it made way for Kartik Aaryan to A-list actors of the new generation. He further gave another successful movie Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. Kartik mentioned that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi gave him validation as an actor. He said that characters like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi actually changed his life.

He further added that his character as a reporter in Luka Chuppi actually gave him validation as an actor and because of that he has got many options to do that kind of role that he wanted to since the beginning. He also said that he is looking forward to doing character-driven roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

