Kartik Aaryan's Cute Wish For Producer Bhushan Kumar Aka 'Chintu Tyagi Ki Tijori'

Bhushan Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his production venture, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Recently, the producer celebrated his birthday and, on this occasion, a special someone had a quirky wish in store for him.

ALSO READ | From Kartik Aaryan To Sidharth Malhotra, Actors Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes

What did Kartik Aaryan have to say on Bhushan Kumar’s birthday?

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a special wish for his producer on his birthday. He put up a picture with Bhushan and hilariously called him “Chintu Tyagi ki tijori”. The picture looks like it was clicked during the shoot of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Papped Riding Without A Helmet, Netizens School Him

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s birthday post here:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Plays A Guessing Game, Fans Wonder If He Would Call 'Patni Or Woh'

In addition to Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a birthday post for their producer. The post also announced that the trailer of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, will be released on December 12, 2019. Bhushan Kumar reposted the same on his social media and said that Varun and Shraddha “forced the trailer launch date out” of him.

Bhushan Kumar’s upcoming projects include Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. He is also bankrolling Varun Dhawan’s next dance flick Street Dancer 3D. In addition to these, he will also be producing Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Aamir Khan’s Mogul under his banner.

On the other hand, he is also riding high on the success of his previous two projects of this year, Saaho and Marjaavaan. The former has collected more than ₹ 350 crores worldwide until now. The soundtrack of Pati Patni Aur Woh has also been an enormous hit.

ALSO READ | Bhushan Kumar: Here Are The Producer’s Biggest Hit Films Until Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.