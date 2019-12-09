Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans Watching 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' With A Super Cool Performance

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor has been promoting the film since the last few months along with cast members Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to collect a whopping sum of 35.94 crores at the box office, making it Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening weekend till date. The actor visited a screening of the film at Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai and shook a leg for the audience as they cheered and whistled for him. Check out the video below.

Kartik Aaryan dances in front of audience members

The actor reportedly visited the theatre during the night screening of the film. Kartik was also seen outside the theatre interacting with his fans. Kartik was seen standing at the top of his cars as his fans tried to click a photo with him or catch a glimpse of him.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office performance

#PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend... Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [#Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 35.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

