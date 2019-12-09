Pati Patni Aur Woh Director Mudassar Aziz's Tribute To All Mothers Through His Next

Mudassar Aziz, the director of Pati Patni Aur Woh, is enjoying the success of his film at the box-office. According to media reports, the next movie of the Pati Patni Aur Woh director will be based on motherhood. Here is every known fact reported until now:

Mudassar Aziz’s next to be based on Motherhood

The Pati Patni Aur Woh director, Mudassar Aziz, did not, however, reveal the details of what he plans to do next. However, during an interview with a leading portal, he opened up about how concepts surrounding love and choosing one’s partner have made it to the celluloid. He added that topics related to motherhood have not been talked about much. Elaborating about his upcoming project, the Pati Patni Aur Woh director told that the film will focus on a woman’s choice of when she wants to embrace the phenomenon.

Mudassar Aziz told a leading daily paper, how being a mother or not is a woman’s choice entirely. Adding to the statement, he also said that men cannot force this on women, and neither have the option to complain. The Pati Patni Aur Woh director also embraced the fact about how maternal instinct is as necessary as paternal instinct. Further speaking about his plans, Mudassar said that by the end of this month he would finalise the film’s star cast, and it will hit the box-office by March 2020. He also told how the film would be shot in Bangalore and London, and that Siddharth Roy Kapur will produce it.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the classic Bollywood movie with the same name. The film released at the box-office on December 6, 2019. The star cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh includes Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles. The Happy Bhag Jayegi director, Mudassar Aziz helms the romantic comedy.

More about Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz is one of the prominent writer-director from the Hindi film industry. He is known for his works like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. His latest directorial venture is running successfully at the box-office right now.

