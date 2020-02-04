Kangana Ranaut Expresses Her Desire To Portray The Character Of 'Kannagi'

Kangana Ranaut, who is widely known for taking up challenging characters, has now revealed that she has always wanted to act as Kannagi -- one of the most famous women in Tamil literature. In an interview with a leading daily about her role as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Kangana stated that she would like to play the role of Kannagi if people welcome her performance in Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that she has even requested director Vijay to make a movie on Kannagi and expressed her wish to portray the character. Apparently, she came to know about Kannagi from the director.

Kangana Ranaut reveals that she would like to portray the role of Kannagi:

According to the reports, the teaser of Thalaivi which had Kangana Ranaut’s look as Jayalalithaa revealed was not welcomed by the audience. The teaser showcases a green-robe clad Kangana with heavy makeup on her face to make her resemble the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not go down well with the audiences and received criticism on social media. However, her appearance as a young Jayalalithaa was appreciated by fans.

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Thalaivi:

Meanwhile, according to the reports, the national award-winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala. This is a piece of good news to the people who have been waiting to see the biopic after the teaser. Aravind Swami’s look as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was revealed recently with photos and a teaser. Thalaiva is all set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

Watch Teaser here:

