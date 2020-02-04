Sonali Bendre Documents Journey As A Cancer Survivor In Emotional Video, Tahira Applauds

Bollywood megastar Sonali Bendre won the battle to an aggressive form of cancer. She has been documenting her journey post-diagnosis on her social media account. On the occasion of World Cancer Day 2020, she took to her social media and wrote a note to herself. She shared a video speaking inspirational lines about the fatal disease. Check out the video here.

Sonali Bendre’s note to self

In the video, Sonali Bendre spoke about how life is ever-changing and then went on to talk about how her life has changed over the course of two years. She spoke about how these two years taught her to focus on the positives and gave her the strength to keep going ahead. Towards the end of the video, she can be heard saying that Cancer doesn’t define a person.

Tahira Kashyap compliments Sonali

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who also battled cancer a few years back has commented on Sonali Bendre’s post. Tahira Kashyap fought breast cancer and was always positive as well as vocal about her battle. Tahira wrote kind words on Sonali Bendre’s videos and also complimented her for being courageous.

Fan/ celebrity reactions

Sonali Bendre received a thunderous response from netizens and celebrities alike who have commented on the post. Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Neelam have commented on her post. Many complimented Sonali for being strong and stated that the video is very inspirational. The video has won the hearts of many who claim that Sonali Bendre’s struggle is nothing short of inspirational. Netizens said that they salute her spirit of being positive and sent warm wishes to her and her family.

