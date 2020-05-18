Kartik Aaryan's 'Guest Iin London' And Other Comedy Films By Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir is one of the renowned directors and writers. He has written and produced many shows throughout his career. He has also received many awards for his movies. Ashwni Dhir has also directed many comedy films throughout his career. Take a look at a list of films directed by him.

Ashwni Dhir's directorial films

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? is one of the iconic movies directed by Ashwni Dhir. The movie minted money at the box office. The lead roles in the movie are played by Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal and Konkona Sen Sharma. The plot of the movie is about a couple who stays in Mumbai. Their life changes after a relative arrives at their doorstep and starts interfering in their personal and professional affairs.

Lives of a happily married couple take a turn when an uninvited guest arrives.#NowPlaying: Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? pic.twitter.com/MFUgTUTfJ8 — Star Gold Select (@StarGoldSelect) July 6, 2016

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Is Trained In MMA; Read Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Guest iin London

Guest iin London released on July 7, 2017. The movie is about a live-in relationship between Anaya and Aryan. A problem arises when Gangasharan (Paresh Rawal) and Guddi (Tanvi Azmi), who are their uncle and aunt, come to their house uninvited. The movie is a sequel to Ajay Devgn's Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Aryan Shergill and Kriti Kharbanda plays the role of Anaya Shergill in the 2017 film. Ajay Devgn makes a special appearance in the film.

The makers of Guest Iin London have released the title track of the filmhttps://t.co/RcCp7oqZxD pic.twitter.com/f6P0IFx8LS — Chennai patrika (@Chennaipatrika) June 27, 2017

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Movies Where Protagonists' Nicknames Became More Famous Than The Character

One Two Three

The film is a remake of the 1992 American film Blame It on the Bellboy. The movie is about three men with similar surnames who stay in the same hotel. The film's cast includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Upen Patel, Esha Deol, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra and Tanisha. One Two Three is one of the movies that will surely keep the audience entertained during the lockdown.

Suniel Shetty Oo Xaqiijiyay In Filimkiisii One Two Three Qayb Labaad Laga Sameyn Doono Iyo… http://t.co/MmhKE3OG9f pic.twitter.com/JgGIxyzLcn — Shabakadda Filimside (@filimside) July 31, 2015

ALSO READ | Batsman Kevin Pietersen Uses Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ To Practice His Switch-hits

Son of Sardaar

Son of Sardaar is an action comedy film that features Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna. The movie was a hit and grossed ₹1.5 billion worldwide. The plot of the film is about Jaswinder who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land he owns and falls in love with a young woman. If you are searching for a film that has action and comedy then you should consider watching Son of Sardaar.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Trims His Beard Finally, Check Out His New Lockdown Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.