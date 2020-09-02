This Day That Year Sept 2: Kiccha Sudeep Birthday To Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter With Kriti

The day of Sept 2 saw Kannada megastar Kiccha Sudeep celebrating his birthday while Sanjay Dutt was seen joining an anti-drug campaign by becoming the brand ambassador for the anti-drug initiative. Sept 2, 2019, was also the day when Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated. Read on for more Bollywood news that made headlines on this day in the last two years.

Dabangg 3 actor Kiccha Sudeep gets showered with wishes on birthday

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, real name is Sudeep Sanjeev, is an Indian film actor, producer, director, singer, tv presenter as well as a screenwriter. He primarily works in the Kannada film industry while he also appeared in Telugu and Tamil language movies. He recently made his Bollywood debut with Phoonk but was recently seen with Salman in Dabangg 3. Many of his contemporaries wished him on his birthday on Twitter. Take a look.

Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon's funny banter before Luka Chuppi release

Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon who were shooting for their movie Luka Chuppi were seen sharing a fun banter when both shared their Ganesh Chaturthi pics where they cropped each other off from their Instagram post. Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on Sept 2 in 2019. Check out their Instagram posts.

Vicky Kaushal's character introduction in Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan shared a tweet on Sept. 2 in 2018 where he introduced DJ Sandz from his movie Manmarziyaan. The trailer and the music of the movie Manmarziyaan were already at a high when Abhishek shared the tweet. The movie featured Abhishek, Vicky and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles while the movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap.



Shweta Nanda launched her fashion label in Mumbai

The Bachchans and the Nanda family joined together to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda's fashion label called MxS in Mumbai on Sept. 2, 2018. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all were seen attending the event. While Shweta Nanda was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Sanjay Dutt becomes brand ambassador for UK's anti-drug campaign

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was appointed as the brand ambassador for Uttarakhand state's anti-drug campaign. Dutt who was himself admitted to having taken drugs in the past had joined in to share his own experience and advocate the young generation of the ill aspects of it. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had confirmed his association with Sanjay Dutt for this new campaign.

