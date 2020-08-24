Nushrratt Bharuccha's Post Provokes Fan To Tag Kartik Aaryan & Say 'bhabhi Mil Gayi'

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared few of her pictures sleeping on the couch. The photos grabbed much attention from her fans who lauded the actor's beauty. A user even mentioned her Pyaar Ka Punchanama co-star Kartik Aaryan, citing Nushratt as his future wife (bhabhi for the fan). The two actors have appeared together in several films.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sleeping on the couch pictures

Nushrrat Bharuccha has been quite active on her Instagram handle, where she has more than two million followers. On August 24, 2020, Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself sleeping on the couch. The actor can be seen wearing a loose and over-sized white colour t-shirt and has taken a thick white colour quilt. The actor has captioned the picture, “When your friends hog the bed, you're left with the couch!ðŸ™†‍â™€ï¸”.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos on Instagram captured many eye-balls and the post received over 67,000 likes and 100k plus comments in no-time. Fans also spammed the comment section of the post by putting up witty and funny comments. One such comment that gained much attention was when a fan tagged Bollywood actor and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s co-star, Kartik Aaryan, saying “Bhaiya, bhabhi mil gayi”.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan's movies together

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan appeared together on-screen for the first time in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, which marks the latter's debut in Bollywood. They then starred in Akaash Vani in 2013, marking their consecutive second venture with each other. The two actors' made a comeback in Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 (2015). Nushrratt and Kartik were last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, along with Sunny Singh Nijjar.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen on the big-screen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl (2019). She will be seen next in the movie Chalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao along with several other prominent actors in the film. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the movie that is yet to be released. No release date for the movie has been officially announced yet.

