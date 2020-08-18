Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Rumoured Break-up

While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have millions of followers on their Instagram accounts, it seems that the once rumoured couple has now mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who wore their heart on their sleeves and made people's heads turn everywhere they went appear to now have parted ways. Since the day Sara had been honest about her crush on Kartik Aaryan on a Bollywood talk show, both of them had professed their adoration for each other often on social media platforms. The couple was reportedly dating until the release of 'Love Aaj Kal' a few months ago.

On Sara Ali Khan's 24th birthday when both were dating, the actor flew all the way to Bangkok to surprise her while she was shooting for her upcoming flick, 'Coolie No 1'. The news of the couple's breakup surfaced in media during the promotions of 'Love Aaj Kal' but both the actors attended all the interviews together and were also very cordial to each other.

Since the day the news of the breakup came under the spotlight, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have hardly been spotted together. Now, Sara and Kartik are no longer following each other on Instagram.

