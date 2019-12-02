Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan's Social Media Banter Is A Lot Of Fun

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release on December 6, 2019. The film looks like a fun-filled flick and has been in the headlines from the day the first look of Kartik was released. Also, there were rumours about Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dating each other. The duo has been seen indulging in fun banters many times on social media. Here are a few instances when the duo had a light-hearted conversation on social media.

The duo bantering on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were seen bantering as they unveiled the first posters of their upcoming romantic comedy. The interesting bit was that they felt that they looked like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharing her poster, Ananya wrote, “Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!” and Kartik posted a quirky response saying, “Ekdum Katrina kaif lag rahi ho.” (sic). On the other hand, the Student of The Year 2 actor also replied “Aap bhi Salman Khan se Kam nahi lag rahe ☺”.

When Kartik’s look from the film went viral

Kartik Aaryan shared the picture of his look as Chintu Tyagi from his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He shared the picture and captioned "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se." Soon, his co-star Ananya Panday commented on the post with fire and grinning emoji. Later Kartik responded and wrote, "Ananya be a bit professional, come for your shot!". On responding to that Ananya wrote, "Waiting for your shot to get over sir!".

Kartik turns into a pap for Ananya Panday

Recently, during the promotions of their upcoming film, Kartik Aaryan decided to turn into a member of the paparazzi for Ananya Panday. But he failed and asked the real paps who were present on the scene. Finally, Kartik Aaryan decided to ditch the photoshoot and instead clicked a selfie with Ananya Panday. Seeing their friendly banter, fans could not help but notice their bond.

