Kartik Aaryan Ready To Turn Dance Teacher For Deepika Padukone, Says "bataiye Kab"

Deepika Padukone recently had a question for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, Kartik Aaryan. Deepika wanted to know if Kartik would be able to teach her the hook step from his film's (Pati Patni Aur Woh) latest song, Dheeme Dheeme. The #Dheemedheemechallenge is currently trending on social media and involves people emulating the step that was performed by Kartik in the music video of the song.

Deepika wants Kartik to be her teacher

Above is the screenshot of Deepika Padukone's story, where she asks Kartik to teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step. Deepika apparently wants to perform the #Dheemedheemechallenge. However, it seems that the renowned actor cannot pull off the steps of the challenge with the same flare that Kartik did in the song's music video. Which is why Deepika wants Kartik to turn into her teacher and show her how it is done.

Kartik finally responds to Deepika's earnest request

It seems that Deepika Padukone's request has not gone unnoticed by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Kartik Aaryan. Just like Deepika, Kartik took to his own Instagram story to respond to Deepika's request. In his story, Kartik shared Deepika original question and then added his own tag, where he said, "Ji Zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye Kab?" What he meant was that he would surely teach Deepika the steps and believed that she would learn them quickly. He then asked her when she wanted him to teach her the moves to groove to the Dheeme Dheeme song. Below is the screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story where he responded to Deepika's request.

When is Pati Patni Aur Woh going to be released

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1973 film of the same name and will star Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by T-Series and B.R. Studios. The film is set to release on December 6, 2019. The song Dheeme Dheeme is going to be featured in the film and was released earlier on YouTube to promote the film.

