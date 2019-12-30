Kartik Aaryan Roped In For A Role In Another Imtiaz Ali Film?

Kartik Arayan is basking in the success of his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh which is doing well at the box office. In the movie, Kartik is paired alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. This is also the reboot of the 1978 film of the same name. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor has reportedly started working on Dostana 2. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debut actor Lakshya. Kartik's first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Love Aaj Kal 2 is the second instalment of the Love Aaj Kal franchise.

During the filming of the movie, there were reports claiming that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were in a relationship. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentines day of 2020. The movie has already created a buzz around itself because of the sizzling chemistry between Sara and Kartik. According to the latest reports, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is all set to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali once again. Reportedly, the movie is expected to be a biopic. However, this time Imtiaz Ali will only be producing the movie. The movie is reportedly based on the inspirational story of a Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

According to sources, the movie will be directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali. Sajid Ali was the director of the movie Laila Majnu which released a year back. Actor Kartik Aaryan expressed his views working with Imtiaz Ali. He said that he was more than excited to work with Imtiaz as he has always been in love with Imtiaz's work. Kartik also added that Imtiaz had changed his thought process and Kartik also believed that he was a changed man ever since he has shot for the film. He also added that working with Imtiaz Ali is like a dream come true for Kartik.

