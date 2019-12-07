Kartik Aaryan Makes Huge Statement, Says Acting, Sex Are Like Bread And Butter

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, Kartik Aaryan’s movie Pati Panti Aur Woh recently released at the box-office. In a recent appearance at a talk show, Kartik Aaryan compared acting and sex to the likes of bread and butter. Here is what the Pati Patni Aur Woh lead had to say in his talk show appearance:

“Acting and Sex or Love goes hand in hand for me” Kartik Aaryan

In his recent appearance at a talk show called Zoom's By Invite Only chat show, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor compared acting and sex to bread and butter. During the show, Kartik Aaryan talked about how it is difficult for him to part ways with acting, as well as sex. He said that acting and sex are like bread and butter, you cannot quit either. Kartik Aaryan also added that acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for him. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also spoke about how he does not like to talk about his personal life, but at the same time, does not like hiding the same. Kartik Aaryan also mentioned about how he will not stop going out for dinner with someone just because of the presence of paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan’s co-stars from Pati Patni Aur Woh also talked about their personal lives. Ananya Pandey told how she is not friends with any of her exes, except for one. She added that she is in touch with the one because of some answers from that person. Ananya also told that the person has blocked her, so she is waiting for her response. Adding on to what she had to say, Ananya Pandey also gave away her mantra for dealing with breakups. She said that moving on is the best way to get over break-ups.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern remake of the classic Bollywood movie by the same name. The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh released at the box-office on December 6, 2019.

