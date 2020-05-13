Kartik Aaryan Says He Would Like To Be Marooned On A Deserted Island With Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has said that he would like to be left ashore on an island with Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor spoke about Kareena and said that he would like to be stranded with his favourite- Kareena Kapoor. Kartik recently addressed the media and opened up about his choice while engaging in a rapid-fire session.

Kartik Aaryan is currently under lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and has been leaving no stone unturned in keeping his fans and followers entertained during the distressing time. The actor has also started his own chat show on YouTube titled Koki Poochega which has garnered a lot of support and appreciation from his friends in the industry. Kartik Aaryan has also posted some hilarious videos through his social media handles to entertain his fans with a laugh.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

