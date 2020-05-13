Kartik Aaryan is one such actor who is known to portray reality in films. The actor is often praised for his talent and is loved by his fans. Kartik Aaryan mostly indulges in films that have a modern-day narrative and relevance. Similarly, the love stories Kartik has been a part of too have this element that highlights modern-day romance and relationships. Here are some films by Kartik Aaryan which displayed the idea of modern-day romance.

Kartik Aaryan's movies that shed light on modern-day romance and relationships

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal', Other Films That Had Complicated Yet Beautiful Love Story

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar ka Punchnama was the film that gave Kartik his recognition after his famous rant went viral all over the internet. Fans loved the narrative of the story and were pleased to see problems that they face in relationships portrayed on screen. The makers, however, did use the creative liberty to make use of some modern elements along with some over the top drama. However, fans saw it as a storytelling process and therefore loved it. The entire film was based on the idea of modern-day relationships and the struggles a couple faces. The movie is hilarious and certain scenes in the film stick with the viewer.

Also Read | Kartik-Sara Starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' And Other Films By Imtiaz Ali That Failed At Box Office

Lukka Chuppi

Lukka Chuppi was a film which saw Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time. Fans loved the chemistry between the two actors and wished to see more of them. The story of Lukka Chuppi revolved around the concept of a live-in relationship, where the primary characters in the film live together. This was a concept that is quite usual in society; however, it had always been portrayed as a taboo subject. Lukka Chuppi took this subject and provided a fun-filled experience in the film. The narrative of the film is gripping and can hold the audience till the climax. The film received love from the audience and according to a news portal, the makers will return for Lukka Chuppi 2 as well.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Plan If He Goes Completely Bald & It Has A 'Bajirao' Connection

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali who is known for his wonderful storytelling. In this film, the director portrayed the story of a modern-day relationship and compared it to a relationship of the past. The family pressure, the internal dilemmas of both the time zones have been shot beautifully. The audience tends to find relevance in some scenes of the films due to the very real portrayal of the characters in the film. The film received mixed reviews, however, those who loved the film enjoy it for the relatability and the gripping narrative Imtiaz Ali tried to put forward.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Kharbanda Featured In These Songs From 'Guest Iin London'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.