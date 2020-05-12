Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Plan If He Goes Completely Bald & It Has A 'Bajirao' Connection

Despite the ongoing lockdown, Kartik Aaryan is still keeping in touch with his fans online. The actor has also featured in numerous interviews and he has even started a talk show of his own that aims to spread awareness about the pandemic. During a recent interview with a magazine, Kartik Aaryan was asked what he would do if he ever went bald. In response, Kartik Aaryan said that he would go to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his reason to do so will certainly leave you in splits.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Kartik Aaryan was asked what he would do if he ever went completely bald. The actor, who is known for his cheeky sense of humour, wittily responded by saying that he would immediately go to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Kartik Aaryan then added that he would beg Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a remake of his acclaimed film, Bajirao Mastani. After all, Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) was completely bald for the entire film.

Kartik Aaryan's hair has always been one of his best selling points. In fact, his fandom absolutely adores his various hairstyles and some fans even started #HairlikeKartikAaryan, which is used whenever a fan wants to show off his new Kartik Aaryan like hairstyle. Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan even took to social media to jokingly ask his fans if they loved him or his hair more.

Me or my hair, who do you love more? — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 25, 2019

Here's what Kartik Aaryan has been up to during quarantine

Despite the quarantine, Kartik Aaryan has been keeping busy, as he recently started his own talk show titled Koki Poochega.

Kartik Aaryan's mom reveals what she will give him for Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kartik Aaryan even shared a special video with his mom. However, as soon as the video started, the actor told his mom that he gets lakhs for each post he puts up. He then asked his mom if she would give him that money. In response, his mother hilarious said that she would give him "Ek Laat" (Will give you a kick).

[Promo from Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega video]

