Kartik Aaryan Dreamt To Be Superstar Like Salman & Aamir; Story Of 2015 Pic Wows Netizens

Before Kartik Aaryan run of back-to-back hits were 7broken with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the actor was known as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama guy. The youngster shot to fame with his monologue in the first installment and the second installment's success made him a sought-after name. A lesser-known fact of sorts about the Luka Chuppi star was that he had featured in a Subhash Ghai film between these two.

Though Kaachi did not impress at the box office, the fact that a veteran director cast him for only his third film is a notable feat of sorts. Ghai recently shared an anecdote around that time, with a throwback picture of his birthday bash in 2015. The filmmaker’s photo featured himself with Kartik, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The Taal director recalled how he had seen dreams in Kartik Aaryan’s eyes to work hard and become a superstar like the Khans. Cut to present, Ghai was proud of his Kaanchi actor for catching the ‘ladder of success’ and gave him blessings for the future.

Here’s the tweet:

On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan 😊



Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦@TheAaryanKartik⁩

he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BDamJL1GAx — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2020

Even netizens loved the anecdote and felt Kartik had proved himself later.

Here are the comments:

He is here to rule!❤😘 — Tanya Sharma (@Tanyaa2212) April 26, 2020

Superior GHAI SAHAB — Faizan & Alisha my dear children (@AlishaFaizan) April 26, 2020

So true!! He is Rising Star @TheAaryanKartik 😍😍 — Kartik Aaryan Cafe (@kartikCaffe) April 26, 2020

He is here to stay and prove his metal... Many more achievements to be accomplished — Blackhole (@chaluuchor) April 26, 2020

True bhaisaab ❣️ — NeHahahah 🇮🇳 (@KaprawanKneha) April 26, 2020

Ghai, known for hits like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Hero and others, has not directed a film since Kaanchi. His directorial before that film was Yuvvraaj, which had starred Salman Khan, alongside Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan and Anil Kapoor. The filmmaker, however, is yet to work with Aamir in any film.

Kartik bounced back from the failure of Kaanchi to deliver the successful Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and followed it up with hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in the last three years. He has films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty. Amid shooting being halted due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old has been making headlines for his Koki Poochega interview series related to COVID-19 and his contribution to the relief funds got his praises too.

