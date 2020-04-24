When Kartik Aaryan Collaborated With Director Luv Ranjan; See List

Luv Ranjan debuted as a director in 2011 with the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Later, in 2012 he turned to production with his childhood friend and co-producer, Ankur Garg, and founded their company Luv Films. In 2016, he produced Life Sahi Hai which was a comedy web-series. Later, he also produced films like De De Pyaar De, Jai Mummy Di, Malang and Chhalaang. However, he is best known for his films with Kartik Aaryan. Keep reading to know times when Kartik Aaryan collaborated with Luv Ranjan.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama series

Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma in the leading roles, Pyaar Ka Punchnama revolved around the life of three roommates, who experience a drastic change in their respective lives after falling in love. Directed by Luv Ranjan, it also starred Nushrat Bharucha and Sonali Seygall in the leading roles. Luv Ranjan in 2015 also released a sequel to the film and both the films impressed masses with its plot and interesting storyline.

Akaash Vani

Written and directed by Luv Ranjan, Akaash Vani was a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The film revolved around the story of a man and a woman who fell in love at a young age. It also depicted how their story shaped with time. Reportedly, many critics were of the opinion that this film deserved attention because of the adorable story that it portrayed. However, the film failed at the box office. This film featured actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a massive hit at the box office. The film also received an encouraging response from critics and audiences. The Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha starrer revolved around the concept of love versus friendship. The trio was also praised by their fans for their performance. Not only the plot but even the dialogues and songs of the film managed to create an impact on the minds of the fans.

