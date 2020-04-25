Kartik Aaryan's Week Was All About Goofing Around With His Sister & Missing Shoot

Actor Kartik Aaryan is popular for his monologue in his various movies. The actor also shared a monologue video recently on Instagram, urging people to stay safe during Coronavirus. Currently, the actor has been spending time with his family during the lockdown. Take a look at what he was up to, during the week.

Kartik Aaryan's weekly celeb round-up

Controversy over TikTok

Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?

pic.twitter.com/pyLb52UUKr — RJ Ira (@irationalised) April 20, 2020

Kartik Aaryan posted a quirky video with his sister on his social media account. The video landed Kartik Aaryan into a controversy as many called him out for his misogyny. The actor later deleted the video from his social media account. The video that Kartik Aaryan posted on his Instagram account was how he throws away his sister out of the balcony when she cooks bad food.

Calling himself Husn Pari

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posted another picture of himself on his Instagram account. He indulged his fans to call himself as Husn Pari, as he mentioned in the caption. Some of his fans commented, writing the lyrics of the popular song in the comments.

Social media updates

Kartik Aaryan also shared a picture with someone special on his Instagram account. He shared a picture with a camera and mentioned how much he misses his time in front of the camera, shooting.

Koki Poochega

On his new show, 'Koki Poochega', Kartik Aaryan invites bravehearts to join him in the live conversation and asks them about their life stories.

