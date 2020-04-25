Kartik Aaryan Shares Fourth Episode's Teaser Of 'Koki Poochega' On Instagram

From appealing to his fans and followers to stay indoors in his trademark monologue to interviewing Coronavirus survivor, Bollywood's dashing star Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness in these tough times. The Love Aaj Kal actor who launched his YouTube series – Koki Poochega some time back, shared the teaser of his upcoming episode four on social media.

Kartik Aaryan shares fourth episode's teaser of 'Koki Poochega'

The actor who has received a thunderous response for his YouTube series interviewed people related to the pandemic outbreak and spreading awareness among people while debunking certain myths. In his fourth episode of Koki Poochega series, the actor invited Luke Coutinho, an Integrative Lifestyle practitioner to talk about the pandemic.

In the short clip, Kartik can be asking Luke about an ingredient in the kitchen that can boost immunity during the COVID-19 outbreak, to which Luke replied "Garam Masala." Kartik gave a funny remark over the suggestion and said that Garam Masala is also one of his favorite movies, which left Luke into splits. While sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Garam Masala dekho. Garam Masala khao. #KokiPoochega | @luke_coutinho | Episode 4. Out Today !!"

Kartik Aaryan's show's first episode got everyone talking and created a lot of buzz by the frenzy fans of the star. Fans applauded his act and the virtual chat show soon started trending. His first video has received several views on YouTube within a small period while the teaser on his Instagram handle crossed 1.7 million views, a clear indication that the Bollywood heartthrob has taken the social media by storm once again.

In his first episode, Kartik had interviewed India’s first coronavirus survivor Sumiti Singh and gave his fans insights into what a person with symptoms of the virus should do and not do. In his second episode, he was in a conversation with Gujarat based doctor Meemansu Buch where he debunked certain myths about the pandemic.

Both the episodes got a tremendous response, with the interviews crossing a million views within a few hours of release on his channel. The actor takes a step further with his third episode and gets in touch with MP Police Madhurveena. What is more interesting about the series is that apart from reiterating the importance of social distancing and how to be safe, the actor also adds his quirks to the interview which is more fun to watch.

