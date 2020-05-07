Sanjay Leela Bhansali moves court against Eros over 'Ram-Leela', HC directs latter to pay

Sanjay Leela Bhansali moved court against Eros International, with whom he had produced the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. The filmmaker accused the production house of exploiting rights related to the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone film. Following the appeal, the Bombay High Court directed Eros International to pay Bhansali Productions Rs 19.30 lakh due over their contract.

As per reports, Bhansali through his team of lawyers opposed the merger of Eros International’s parent company Eros International Plc and Hollywood’s STX Filmworks. The companies had filed an all-share merger at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the deal was supposed to close by June 30.

The filmmaker’s lawyers contended that the merger was based on incorrect disclosure and sought relief from STX Filmworks or any other company selling, exploiting, licensing, distributing, and renewing rights related to Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

Eros International disputed the claim and stated that the film was mentioned in the annual returns of 2019, while stating that no interim relief be provided to Bhansali Productions.

Justice Collabawalla ruled out the possibility of granting ad-interim relief to Bhansali Productions since only extrmely urgent matters are being heard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the bench directed Eros International to pay Bhansali Productions Rs 19.30 lakh, over dues related to co-production arrangement, within three weeks.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela had released in 2013 and was a big success. The story revolved around a love story amid rivalry between two clans in Gujarat. Bhansali later went on to work with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in 2018, in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, which were also successes.

