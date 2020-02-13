Sara Ali Khan Schools Fan, Asks 'bhabhi Kisko Bola'; Kartik Aaryan Cracks Up, Watch Video

With the release of their upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal just around the corner, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been waiting with bated breath for the reviews. In the meantime, the duo has been promoting the film in full swing over the past few days. Their promotional outing is especially under the netizens' radar for their alleged offscreen relationship.

Fans have even come up with 'SarTik' as a name for the couple even though there has never been any confirmation from either of the actors. In fact, Sara Ali Khan was recently hailed as 'bhabhi' by a crowd of fans at one of their promotional outings in New Delhi. As a cryptic response to his incident, Kartik Aaryan posted a fun video on his social media account earlier on Thursday where Sara Ali Khan can be seen schooling a young fan who said, "Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aa gayi.".

'Sartik' fans call Sara their 'bhabhi'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently seen in Delhi promoting their upcoming romantic chick flick Love Aaj Kal, the remake of the original 2009 film with the same title that featured Saif Ali Khan. During one such promotional event, the stars came across a group of fans who started calling Sara 'bhabhi'.

About the film

Love Aaj Kal will release in theaters on February 14, 2020. Helmed by Jab We met fame director Imtiaz Ali, the film also features actors Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma along with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

