Sara Ali Khan Wraps Kartik Aaryan's Hand Around Her Waist; Watch Video

While the most awaited film, Love Aaj Kal is just around the corner, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this film a blockbuster hit. And as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are on a promotional spree, a video of the duo has surfaced the internet. Fans are definitely going gaga over Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are seen indulging in a fun banter. A few moments later, Sara Ali Khan takes Kartik Aaryan’s hand and wraps it around her waist. And soon after they do that the duo shares a glance at each other and continue their conversation. Watch the video here.

During the event, Kartik Aaryan sported a white t-shirt and black jeans. He completed the look with a multi-coloured jacket. While on the other hand, Sara Ali Khan opted for a white t-shirt that had Valentine’s Day written on it and blue jeans. Sara looked elegant as she opted for minimal makeup and her hair in a middle parting look.

Sara's t-shirt has 'Valentine's Day' written on it. Looking at her t-shirt, it is very evident that she is going all out in promoting her film. Fans are clearly loving the duo’s chemistry while some are also jealous of the two. Netizens also can’t wait to see them share the screen space together. Here are some of the fan reactions on the adorable video.

Love Aaj Kal also features newcomer Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Sara Ali Khan as Zoe and Kartik Aaryan as Veer. The film, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

