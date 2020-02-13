Sara Ali Khan Lifted Kartik Aaryan In Her Arms And THIS Is How The Audience Reacted

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the silver screens on January 14, 2020. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship made headlines and has been the talk of the town since the very first day of Love Aaj Kal's shoot. The two actors are currently busy promoting their film across the country and not long ago, Kartik had lifted Sara in his arms at one such promotional event, which left their fans swooning. This is how Sara reciprocated Kartik's gesture at a recent promotional event.

Sara Ali Khan lifted Kartik Aaryan while promoting Love Aaj Kal

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was captured carrying Sara Ali Khan in his arms at one of the promotional events of Love Aaj Kal by the paparazzi. Recently, Sara Ali Khan too was captured by the shutterbugs lifting Kartik Aaryan at a recent promotional event. The Kedarnath actor took up the challenge of lifting up her co-star Kartik Aaryan in her arms at a press event which impressed everyone.

The video of Sara trying to lift Kartik in different ways went viral on social media. At first, Sara was seen trying to hold Kartik from his legs to lift him. However, she did not succeed at that. She later tried to lift him in her arms and succeeded at it. As soon as Sara lifted Kartik, the crowd went bonkers with everybody cheering and applauding for Sara. Check it out.

