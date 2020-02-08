Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun At Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's Rumoured Relationship, Watch

Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan a couple? Did they break-up or are they just friends or co-stars? Fans have been curious to know the exact equation between the two while various rumours have spread around over the past weeks. Even Kapil Sharma decided to poke fun at their alleged relationship when they appeared on his show recently, asking about their ‘Love Aaj Kal.’

A promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show with the duo was recently unveiled by the makers. In the video, the host tells the duo that their pairing is looking wonderful and added ‘nazar na lage kisi ki.’ Sara already raised her eyebrow over the statement.

He then asks them how their ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was going on. Sara was surprised by the comment and even Kartik blushed over it.

Kapil, however, completed his statement and clarified that he was only talking about the promotion of Love Aaj Kal and nothing more. The completion made them laugh out loud.

Watch the video here:

Kartik and Sara have been on a promotional spree for Love Aaj Kal. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a fresh take on his own film of the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for release on February 14.

The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Kartik’s character, like Saif Ali Khan’s, is shown in two eras in the film. The songs like Haan Main Galat, is finding popularity among the listeners and is breaking records on streaming platforms.

